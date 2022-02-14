Residents at Krachi-Nchumuru District in the Oti Region are concerned about their health over meat infection as the slaughterhouse is managed under poor conditions.

They are worried about the state of these abattoirs as the district might increase the exposure of diseases through contaminated meat.

During a visit, Adom News noticed the butchers performed their duties on the floor without any slab or other facilities to meet any hygienic condition.

The slaughtered meat was exposed to the environment and houseflies without any protective material from infections.

Speaking with Adom News, some butchers raised concerns about the poor sanitary conditions as this could trigger an outbreak of communicable diseases if the situation is not addressed.

They revealed that their persistent appeals to the Assembly to help construct a hygienic slaughterhouse were to no avail.

The residents have also called on the government to aid in preventing the outbreak of any disease.

Meanwhile, the District Veterinary Officer, Vernatus Benedict Quarcoo, noted that the current situation is a serious public health hazard.