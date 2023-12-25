The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries is witnessing some major changes as some seasoned incumbents have announced their decision not to seek re-election.

The Member of Parliament for Okere in the Eastern Region and Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Daniel Kwaku Botwe has officially announced that he will not be seeking re-election.

As a former General Secretary of the NPP, Mr Botwe is known for his dynamic and progressive leadership and explaining why he does not want to go back to Parliament, he cited personal reasons for his departure, leaving constituents in anticipation of a new representative.

Adding to the list of this notable departure is Samuel Atta Akyea, MP for Abuakwa South, also in the Eastern Region.

Atta Akyea, a prominent figure in legislative affairs, has chosen not to contest again, signalling a shift in the party’s dynamics.

Atta Akyea took over from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2008 and has done four terms in Abuakwa North, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020.

President Akufo-Addo before handing over to Atta-Akyea did three terms, 1996, 2000 and 2004.

In 1992, he was the NPP’s candidate for the area but the NPP boycotted the 1992 parliamentary elections.

There are indications the MP for Kwabre East, the young Francisca Oteng will also not be seeking re-election.

