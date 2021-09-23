The acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) have embarked on a tour in the Eastern Region.

He was at Kwahu Abene, the Paramount seat of the Kwahu Traditional Council, to interact with chiefs, Kwahu Asakraka Chief’s Palace, the Obohene’s palace, and the Nkwatia-Kwahu District Police Headquarters.

The visit was to help the team assess the performance of police personnel, the security situation and also interact with chiefs in the areas.

The Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, explained Dr Dampare’s visit was to assess the work of the Anti-robbery Squad dispatched to fight crime in the region, especially within the Kwahu enclave.

Mr Acheampong, who is also the Chairman of the Regional Security Council, was optimistic the discussions would go a long way to help address public safety concerns in the area.