The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has once again warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians with his selfless behaviour.

Dr Dampare, in a video that has gone viral, has been spotted dishing out food for service personnel.

With the details of the event sketchy, the IGP was captured serving jollof rice in takeaway packs for policemen who were in a queue.

Clad in his uniform and wearing his nose mask in adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols, he effortlessly dished out the food which had been arranged on a table.

This comes a few days after he was spotted in traffic without using the services of motorcade or sirens to beat the gridlock with civilians on the Palace-Accra Mall Road.

READ ON:

The video has received massive reactions with many hailing the exploits of the IGP who is fast gaining the unfettered support and admiration of the public.

Watch the video attached for more: