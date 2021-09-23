The founder of Purple Olive Foundation, Lambert Seman Mensah, has urged parents to make their children’s mental health a priority as childhood depression is real.

According to her, it can begin in the classroom or even at home due to the nature of the environment they may find themselves in.

However, she stated most parents do not pay attention to childhood depression since they see it to be an issue with only adults.

She explained that children experiencing depression often feel negative about themselves, their situation, and their future.

The situation, Madam Mensah noted, can be hard for a depressed child to learn, make friends and make the most of daily life.

“A lot of children have fears and may feel depressed, especially when forced to do things, not within their reach. This can arise in academics when they are compared to students who excel.

“It becomes worse when they are made to feel inferior because they cannot meet up to the standards and academic excellence of others. But the truth is all students cannot be first in a class. Others have areas they are equally good in and need to be inspired to develop those qualities,” she urged.

Madam Mensah made the call in an interview with Adom News after the foundation donated some consumables, toiletries among others to students and teachers at Gloriousans International School at Mataheko in Accra.

The situation, she stressed, if it continues for a long time without treatment can cause children to fall behind at school, lose confidence in themselves and become more withdrawn.