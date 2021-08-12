Regent of Anomabo Ndasimam, Nana Appah, who also happens to be Daasebre Gyamenah’s cousin, has revealed that the ‘kokooko’ hitmaker’s family has never been to his burial site.



In an interview on SVTV Africa, he said after the dispute was settled, the family was allowed to bury him on maternal grounds. According to him, Daasebre’s family never visited his hometown where the final burial rites took place.



“After he died, they expected us to handle the burial but the family did not want us to bring the body back home for burial. That was where the dispute began but it was eventually settled in court.



“After that, they left everything for us to do. If anyone says Daasebre is their father then we do not know what they mean. They never step foot here so they do not even know where he was buried,” he revealed.

Daasebre Gyamenah’s family reacts to claims of abandoning son [Video]



Mr Appah further stated that Daasebre was a royal in the village and had to be buried there as tradition demands. According to him, a royal can only be buried outside of the town after the elders have granted permission.



“A lot of prayers and libation have to be poured to make it possible for a royal to be buried outside the village. CK Mann was buried in Takoradi but now there is a dispute on that. It involves a lot so if it is not done properly, we need to pacify the gods,” he said.



Anomabo Ndasimam is home to many great people such as musician CK Mann and politician Gladys Asma among others.



Kindly watch the full interview below:



