It might surprise you to know that the ‘m*ssionary’ position is most women’s favourite s3x position.

First of all, in this position, gravity works in your favour in any variation. When you lay back, all of your softer and curvier parts do, too. There’s less to get in the way because gravity wants it all to hang back. Also, because m*ssionary is easily customisable, it has the potential for making plus-size sex more creative and exciting.

As a bigger woman myself, I used to be a little worried about it. What if my stomach gets in the way? What if my thighs are too big?

Well, I’ve figured it out. If you have the same feelings, not to worry — I’m here to make your frets and fears vanish.

Going the spooning, scissoring and sideways route

Spooning, scissoring and sideways s3x can be challenging for those of us with shapely butts and thicker thighs, or with a partner who has a larger stomach.

However, for all of its angles and poses, s3x sideways can also be one of the most versatile. Manipulating the angles can give both partners the opportunity to see each other better, as well as relish a handful of hip or bouncing breast.

You are not your body

If your partner wasn’t turned on by you, they wouldn’t be having s3x with you. That’s just a fact.

A lot of curvy girls can feel self-conscious, uncomfortably vulnerable, or just plain scared to engage in a position like the Flower Bud where their tummy is exposed. This is a good time to re-train your mind away from the self-effacing or worrisome thoughts that might be coming up for you.

This article is an excerpt from Elle’s much anticipated first book.