The Minister for the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bunkpurugu township and its environs in the North East Region.

The duration of the curfew which takes effect from Tuesday, September 20, 2022, is from 8:00pm to 6:00 am.

This was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and signed by the Minister, Ambrose Dery.

Also, there is a total ban on all persons in the Bunkpurugu township and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon.

The ministry has warned any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

The ministry has further urged the chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area.