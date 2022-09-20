British-Jamaican rap star Stefflon Don says she hasn’t dated anyone since her relationship with Nigerian music star Burna Boy ended.

In her recent interview with Hot 97, she said they dated for two and half years, but, unfortunately, she had to move on.

“We were dating for two and a half years,” she revealed. “Everybody says [they liked us together] but we had to move on,” she added, without opening up on what led to the break-up.

Stefflon Don was also quick to touch on the rumours that Burna Boy’s new hit song, ‘Last Last’, is about her.

“When I heard it, how did I feel?” the ‘Hurting Me’ hitmaker reflected and, without quoting the exact lyric, added: “He said something in there that I was like, boy that’s a lie but whatever.”

According to the 30-year-old UK-based singer, “People don’t know that we’ve actually broken up for a year now. People don’t know that because they still thought we were together when we weren’t.

“I haven’t dated since, like, no one. I haven’t even been out on a date. I’ve never been,” she stressed.

Earlier, when the host of the New York-based Hot 97 radio show had narrated going to a restaurant nestled atop the Eiffel Tower in France with her husband, Stefflon Don reacted with “Hopefully one day I can do that with somebody.”

Watch the video below:

