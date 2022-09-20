Three persons have been confirmed dead in a shooting incident at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The incident, which occurred on Monday night, left several others in critical condition.

They are currently undergoing treatment at the Bawku Presbyterian hospital.

Amidst the sporadic shootings, many houses were also torched.

There is uneasy calm in the municipality as residents are living in fear and panic.

Adom News‘ correspondent, Halidas Dasmani, reports there has been a joint police-military deployment to the area to maintain calm and order.