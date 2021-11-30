Cristiano Ronaldo has released a pointed statement towards Pascal Ferre, the editor-in-chief at France Football magazine, who claimed the Manchester United striker’s only ambition is to end his career with more Ballon d’Or trophies than Lionel Messi, something the Portuguese star has vehemently denied.

Ferre was branded unacceptable by Cristiano, who also claimed the France Football chief was lying in the statements he made, in order to profit from Ronaldo’s name.

Ferre told the New York Times: “Ronaldo has only one ambition, and that is to retire with more Ballon d’Ors than Messi…. And I know that because he has told me.”

Incidentally, Ronaldo was absent from Monday evening’s Ballon d’Or ceremony with the award organised by France Football.

Ronaldo’s statement:

Today’s outcome explains Pascal Ferré’s statements last week, when he stated that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Golden Balls than Lionel Messi. Pascal Ferre lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for.

It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d’Or. And he lied again today, justifying my absence from the Gala with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist. I always want to congratulate those who win, within the sportsmanship and fair-play that have guided my career since the beginning, and I do it because I’m never against anyone.

I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don’t win against anyone. The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team in my country.

The biggest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all those who are or want to be professional footballers. The biggest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in golden letters in the history of world football.

I will end by saying that my focus is already on Manchester United’s next game and on everything that, together with my teammates and our fans, we can still achieve this season. The rest? The rest is just the rest.