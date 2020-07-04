Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first free-kick in Italy as Juventus recorded a seventh consecutive league victory to further strengthen their grip at the top of the Serie A with a 4-1 triumph in the Derby della Mole.

Paulo Dybala continued his rich vein of form to give the hosts a third-minute breakthrough with a fine individual goal, similar to his effort in the midweek victory over Genoa. Ronaldo then set up Juan Cuadrado who doubled the Old Lady’s advantage with less than half-an-hour on the clock.

With Juventus seemingly cruising, the referee checked with VAR and controversially awarded Torino a penalty deep into stoppage-time in the first-half after Simone Verdi’s shot struck De Ligt’s thigh and bounced on to his arm. Andrea Belotti converted, beating Gigi Buffon, who was making a record 648th league appearance.

With new-found belief, Torino came firing out of the blocks at the start of the second period and had the ball over the line, only for Belotti to be flagged offside.

READ ALSO

But their hopes were extinguished in sublime fashion when Ronaldo floated a lovely free-kick over the wall and past the helpless Salvatore Sirigu for his 25th league goal of the campaign. He becomes the first Juve player to reach that landmark since 1960/61.

Juventus finished with a flurry and an own-goal by substitute Koffi Djidij added the gloss to another impressive result for Maurizio Sarri’s men.

The victory sees Juventus open up a seven-point gap on second-placed Lazio, who host AC Milan later on Saturday.