Former Ghana international, Derek Boateng, has urged Thomas Partey to stay at Atletico Madrid instead of joining Arsenal this summer.

The 27-year-old has been linked to the Premier League side as the local and international media have reported.

Partey, who has a £43 million release clause, has been a key player for the Spanish La Liga side.

According to the former Fulham and Eibar midfielder, Partey should make a decision which will make him happy but warned him not to sign for Arsenal.

The 46-year-old beleives Arsenal is currently a downgrade to Atletico Madrid because of their lack of Champions League football.

Derek Boateng

“He needs to be at a place where he will be happy, respected and get a lot of playing time. You can make all the money you want but if the coach doesn’t play you, you won’t be happy,” Boateng told Joy Sports.

READ ALSO

He added: “I will not advise him to move to Arsenal right now because he is a Champions League player and with the look of the Arsenal team right now, they are not ready with the kind of players they have and some are going to move.

“They are playing very well but you can see the inexperience hurting them and with the way the Premier League is going right now, it is going to be really tough. If he wants to move, he has to move to a team that plays in the Champions League otherwise he will lose everything,” he added.

Partey has been a key player for Diego Simeone’s men, since breaking into the first team in 2015.

This season he has 42 appearances in all competitions and has mostly excelled in midfield.