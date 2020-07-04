Crystal Palace striker, Jordan Ayew, says playing in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament with Ghana was the turning point for him this season.

The 28-year-old was on top of his game during the tournament despite Ghana exiting at the Round of 16.

The former Swansea City forward scored twice in four games.

Ayew had a torrid loan spell at Palace in the season preceding the continental competition.

He scored just once in 20 Premier League appearances for the London based club.

However, Ayew has emerged as Ghana’s highest goal scorer in the Premier League with 25 goals in the ongoing season.

“To be able to perform like that at a massive, massive tournament was a big relief for me and gave me more confidence,” he told Sky Sports.

Crystal Palace, with the benefit of seeing Ayew’s impressive performance for Ghana at the Afcon, then opted to sign him permanently from Swansea City.

Ayew, after being handed a second chance in the form of a three-year contract at Selhurst Park, vowed to repay their faith when he signed it and that’s exactly what he has done.

“I wanted to show the club that they didn’t make the wrong decision to sign me,” he noted.

“I’m grateful to the whole club. They are the ones who trusted me and had the belief in me to sign me permanently.

“Since I came to this football club, they have been so supportive and so good to me. The only thing I could do was just try to go on the pitch, perform and do my best for the team. Thank God, things have changed a bit for me this season,” he added.

Having struggled to nail down a place in the side last season, Ayew has started all but one of their 32 Premier League games this time around.

It only took him a few weeks to beat his goal tally for the previous campaign. Fast forward to today, and he only needs one more to reach double figures.

His first goal of the campaign proved decisive in a memorable 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in August. Since then, there have been two goals against Arsenal and a string of other crucial strikes including a sublime solo effort to clinch a 2-1 win over West Ham in December.

It owes a lot to Ayew that Crystal Palace are on course to record their highest Premier League points total for the second consecutive season.

Ayew has scored nine goals for Palace this season. He featured in Palace 3:0 defeat at the King Power Stadium to Leicester City.