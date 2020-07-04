Jamie Vardy scored twice to surpass 100 Premier League goals in a 3-0 victory for Leicester City over Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes were under real pressure in the race for Champions League football, but stay third after Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring.

Neither side got going in the first half, with no shots on target at all. Palace had arrived looking for a point and set their stall out to be difficult to break down.

They were exactly that, too. Leicester missed James Maddison, while Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez struggled to find any space through the middle. Marc Albrighton was involved early on, crossing from the right, only for Iheanacho to head wide.

The home side soon found more joy down that side and created the first half’s best opening on 14 minutes. James Justin crashed an effort against the bar from the edge of the box.

At the other end, Luka Milivojevic struck a free-kick just wide, while Vardy was denied by a poor touch after being found by Perez.

Only Manchester City have scored more second-half goals than Leicester this season, and they struck just four minutes after the break. Tielemans broke down the left and crossed for Iheanacho, who finished well for his second goal in a week.

Gary Cahill really should have levelled the scores on the hour with a header from eight yards. but he was denied by Kasper Schmeichel.

Vardy’s moment came 13 minutes from time when substitute Harvey Barnes. who had only been on a matter of seconds, latched onto a Mamadou Sakho error to give the former England striker a tap-in.

After failing to score at all since the restart, he netted a second in stoppage time to top off a superb Leicester second-half performance. Palace were left to rue two huge individual errors.