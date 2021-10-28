Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant with twins.

The Manchester United star, 36, shared the news with fans on Instagram on Thursday, and gushed their ‘hearts are full of love.’

Baby news: Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, has announced his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 27, is pregnant with twins

Ronaldo, who will welcome his second and third child with Georgina, 27, wrote: ‘Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you.’

Ronaldo’s post showed himself and Georgina proudly showing their twins’ ultrasounds, along with an image of his four children swimming together.

The Argentinian beauty shared the same images and caption on her own grid.

Georgina shares daughter Alana, three, with Cristiano, and the Manchester United star also has son Cristiano Jnr, 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, four.