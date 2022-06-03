Hip-hop artiste Criss Waddle has corrected the notion that he is in the music industry for the sole purpose of fame and money.

The artiste has revealed that he is at a stage in life where he has all the finances he needs, as he has multiple businesses in his name.

This is in reaction to claims that he returned to music after four years to revive his dying name.

Just last week, Waddle released a track off his incoming album which Stonebwoy featured, titled Take Me Back. The track has garnered over 240k views on YouTube.

However, he has clarified that the intent was not to make money or hype, but to do what he loves doing best, which is music.

Waddle explained that he took time off music to take care of his businesses, which needed his physical presence.

Some 20 years in the music industry, he said, he has learnt that releasing a song comes with extra responsibilities of promotion and interviews, and he was not capable of that due to his business.

The artiste also explained that during his break, he had time to focus on other musicians who he is grooming in his AMGBizzness record label.

