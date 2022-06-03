The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned of thundery showers of varying intensities in some parts of Ghana.

The areas along the Coast, Middle and Oti Regions will experience rainfall this afternoon while the evening is expected to be cloudy.

The marine surroundings of the country will be affected by the rainstorm.

In a release, it stated that the regions stated will be affected dueo to two separate rainstorms observed over the Gulf and North-eastern portions of Ghana.

Clouds and mist will cover most areas of Ghana tomorrow morning.

Read full statement below: