Non-Governmental Organisation, Crime Check Foundation (CCF) has donated items worth GH¢ 35,000 to the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital.

The items include 20 mattresses, 20 metallic beds, 10 wheelchairs, 10 ceiling fans, and two walking aids.

The donation was made through the kind gesture one of the Foundation’s Netherlands-based donors, Madam Linda Owusu.

The Executive Director of CCF, Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng said the donation is to mark Madam Owusu’s birthday in August.

He noted that, the donation was a response to the appeal from the management of the hospital.

Mr. Kwarteng said, as part of the celebration, she presented GH¢2,000.00 each to four widows to support them.

He said, “A hospital that has equipment challenges will definitely not function properly and effectively service the people.”

Mr Kwarteng further pledged the foundation’s commitment to supporting the hospital as he appealed to Ghanaians to come to their aid as well since the government alone could not meet the demands of these facilities.

“We need to come together to support health institutions in this country to be better equipped to provide quality healthcare to the people.

“The Foundation would forge strong collaboration with Management of the hospital to see how best we could support in our small way,” he added.

Meanwhile, Acting Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. David Mekano receiving the items commended the Management of the Foundation.

He said the hospital commissioned in October 2020, serves Kasoa and its environs because of its surgical theater department but has a lot of infrastructural challenges, which needed to be addressed.



“The gesture shows that there are still a lot of well-meaning Ghanaians, who are ready to show love and support to healthcare institutions,” he lauded.