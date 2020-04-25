Crime Check Foundation (CFF) has filled a vital gap in the economic lives of some Ghanaians with donations of food (bag of rice and oil) and cash worth GH¢ 20, 800.00.

CCF, under the auspices of its founder, Mr Ibrahim Kwarteng presented the packages to over 200 widows, widowers, physically challenged and other vulnerable people in Okaikoi Central Constituency.

“All the religious scriptures encourage us to focus more on widows, physically disabled as they usually are left to their own fate in society,” Mr Kwarteng said, adding a smile on such faces amounts to divine blessings.

He also noted that the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic remains a collective responsibility and must not be left unto the shoulders of the government who has already overstretched its coffers.

Throwing weight behind the initiative were the Member of Parliament, Patrick Boamah and President of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Okaikoi municipality, Gilbert Osafo, who aided the distribution and called for more organisations to emulate such benevolence.

Additionally, the philanthropic spree of CCF has not gone unnoticed as the team received some supports (bags of rice and oil) from a Holland sponsor; Lydia, who also presented the team with a branded car to ease movement.

Meanwhile, it was all joy for the beneficiaries who could not hide their excitement as they rained praises on CCF for remembering them in these difficult times.