Randy Abbey believes Milovan Rajevac did well as Black Stars head coach during his brief tenure and should be commended for the country’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Rajevac, who was re-appointed by Ghana in September of last year on a one-year renewable deal, qualified Ghana for the play-offs before being fired in February.

His exit followed the Black Stars’ shock exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

Mr Abbey who is an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] believes the Serbian deserves credit for Ghana’s 2022 World Cup qualification because he ensured the team reached the final stage of the qualifiers.

Randy Abbey

“Remember that Milovan Rajevac helped Ghana to reach the playoffs of the 2022 World Cup. Without him, we would not have been there,” he told Accra-based Original FM.

“Yes, we had a bad Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] but he must be applauded for the work he did with the team by leading the team to the playoff,” he added.

Mr Abbey was one of three members appointed by the GFA to find a new coach after Charles Akonnor was fired.

Rajevac, who had impressed in his first stint, was recommended by the committee and approved by the Ghana Football Association [GFA].

Rajevac’s successor Otto Addo defeated Nigeria in the play-offs to secure qualification for the World Cup in Qatar.