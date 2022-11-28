Fans are left surprised as Otto Addo includes Jordan Ayew in final squad for South Korea showdown.
Ghanaians will be looking for a positive result in the second fixture of Group H as the team hopes to make it to the last 16 at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.
Many who believed the Head Coach would drop Jordan Ayew in today’s game are totally shocked and disappointed.
Despite a good performance from Otto Addo’s side, Ghana were beaten 3-2 after conceding immediately after Dede Ayew and Mohammed Kudus were substituted from the game.
Prior to Jordan’s presence, his brother Dede Ayew levelled the game after Ronaldo broke the deadlock from the spot.
Check out some reactions: