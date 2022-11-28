Fans are left surprised as Otto Addo includes Jordan Ayew in final squad for South Korea showdown.

Ghanaians will be looking for a positive result in the second fixture of Group H as the team hopes to make it to the last 16 at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

Many who believed the Head Coach would drop Jordan Ayew in today’s game are totally shocked and disappointed.

Despite a good performance from Otto Addo’s side, Ghana were beaten 3-2 after conceding immediately after Dede Ayew and Mohammed Kudus were substituted from the game.

Prior to Jordan’s presence, his brother Dede Ayew levelled the game after Ronaldo broke the deadlock from the spot.

Check out some reactions:

What at all did Abedi Pele do for Ghana that Areas have to start every single game? Jordan Ayew came to dash Portugal 2 goals and he's rewarded with a start. How on earth? A striker who has scored 6 goals in 3 years in a game we need goal. Oh Ghana!!!!! 😩😩😩 — Don Moses MBE (@_donmoses1) November 28, 2022

Ow Jordan we bet Ghana ein back o aw — PlayBerry¥🇦🇷🇪🇸 (@PlayBerry1) November 28, 2022

Jordan Ayew? Ei — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) November 28, 2022

not happy Jordan started but still Ghana first, let's goooo boys — George (@george_koduah1) November 28, 2022

Jordan dey play🤦‍♂️ — Nrm.legend (@nrm_legend) November 28, 2022

Ghana are we cursed??🥹 or can’t even see it yourself that Jordan is not performing as we expected??😩 sorry to say we’re losing today 🤦‍♂️ — Trust None (@DestinyAtsu) November 28, 2022

Team owners 😂😂 — M E L K Y 🙃🇬🇭 (@LowkeyMelky) November 28, 2022