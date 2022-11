South Korea head coach, Paulo Bento has announced his starting XI against Ghana in their second Group H game.

The Asian side started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Uruguay and will hope for a positive results against the West African side.

Tottenham Hotspur star, Son is leading the side for this much anticipated game.

Line up below:

S. Kim

M.H. Kim

M. KIM

Y. Kim

J. Kim

I. HWANG

W. Jung

C. Kwon

W.Y. Jeong

H. Son

G. Cho