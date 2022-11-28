Anglogold Ashanti School at Obuasi has held its 7th graduation ceremony with a call for learners in Ghana to be strategically positioned to embrace technology in order to catch up with their contemporaries across the world.

The Obuasi Municipal Director of Education, George Alfred Koomson, made this call when he delivered his speech as the Chairman of the occasion.

He said the theme for the ceremony – ‘Making the 21st Century learner a critical thinker’ – was apt and in sync with government’s agenda to restructure the education curriculum at the pre-tertiary level to sharpen the critical thinking skills of learners, to ultimately make them problem solvers.

He added that the new standard-based curriculum is characterised by abstract, formal and logical thinking and targeted at assisting the learner to be able to think, analyse, store, retrieve and manage information around his environment and finding solutions to problems around them.

He lauded management of the school for maintaining high standards as a model school in the country.

He said: “The school since its establishment over 60 years ago has chalked a lot of successes primarily due to the effective collaboration between management of the school and teachers. I want to say thank you to Anglogold Ashanti for its contribution towards education in Obuasi by establishing the school and making efforts to improve its facilities.”

The Executive Director of the School, Simon Peter Attah-Cato, said the school has chalked a lot of successes in the past years thanks to the professionalism on the part of teachers.

He said since 2018, the school has recorded the best BECE results in the Ashanti Region and one of the best in the country.

He added that in the past four years, the school has bagged two presidential awards making it a force to be reckoned with in the country as far as education was concerned.

“In 2021, of the 138 students we presented for the BECE, 134 of them obtained aggregate 6 to 12 representing 97%. Four (4) of them had between agreegate 13-15. We promise not to rest on oars but will make conscious efforts to exceed performances in the previous years.”

Eric Asubonteng, the Managing Director of Anglogold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine said the school has over the years become the center of excellence in education in the Ashanti Region which stakeholders can be proud of.

He said currently 80% of students in the school are wards of non-employees of the mine gradually giving opportunities for people in and around Obuasi to have access to the school.

He pledged AGA’s commitment to maintain the enviable reputation of the school by supporting in a sustainable way as an autonomous entity to serve the community.

About 625 students from various grades were graduated on the day: One hundred and niney-one KG pupils, 226 from Grade 6 and 208 JHS students who completed this year.