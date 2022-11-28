Co-sponsors of Ecobank-Joy News Habitat Fair and developers of the Planned Cities Extension Project, Cities and Habitats (Rent-to-Own), has been honoured at the 2022 Ghana Property Awards.

They won the City Planned Extension Project of the Year award.

The event, which was the 14th edition, took place last Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Themed Sustainable Architecture in Ghana’s Housing Mix, it brought together diverse institutions and individuals who are making giant strides in Ghana’s housing markets.

Property Express, the organisers, explained it was in recognition of their new city-wide plan—particularly one for an ambitious municipality that truly wants to change business as usual and create a plan for tomorrow, not yesterday or today.

The Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing, Abdulai Abanga, who was in attendance, said government was dedicated to creating a conducive and enabling environment for the real estate industry to thrive in order to help bridge the housing deficit in the country.

Project Manager for Cities and Habitats, Daniel Ohene Aidoo, commended the organisers and expressed gratitude for the award.

He said that he and his team were working hard to continue providing a flexible and progressive approach to owning homes.

Mr Aidoo added that Cities and Habitats has entered into a strategic partnership with Ecobank so, in the coming months, Ghanaians should expect more innovative packages to aid home ownership regardless of the current economic situation.