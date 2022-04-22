The Central Committee of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has asked its Chairperson, Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong- Kumankumah, to step aside.

According to the committee, Madam Frimpomaa does not have the right to hold herself as the chairperson as she was not validly elected.

This was because she obtained 43% of the total votes cast instead of the 50% threshold in their chairmanship elections of August 2020, which does not make her qualified for the position she occupies.

These were contained in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Nana Yaa Jantuah, which noted the error has been admitted and accepted by the chairman of the Interim Organising Committee of the 2020 internal elections, Senior Comrade R. O. Frimpong Manso.

In view of this, all decisions made at the 7th March and 1st April committee meetings convened and chaired by Madam Sarpong-Kumankumah, according to CPP are null and void.

It added all appointments or any newly sworn-in members of the committee carried out on the aforementioned dates are not binding and are of no legal effect.

Meanwhile, the party says it has resolved to conduct a run-off election between Madam Sarpong- Kumankumah and the first runner-up, Comrade Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim.

