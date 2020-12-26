Fears of the increasing cases of Covid-19 infections in the country did little to prevent revellers from hitting the Sakumono beach in Accra to celebrate Christmas on December 25, 2020.

While some held their own parties at the beach, others mostly youthful were busily engaged in games, including basketball in the sea, with physical distancing – a major Covid-19 prevention guide – not part of the rules. Officially, all beaches have been closed until further notice.

There were also booming marketing activities at the beach with scores of food and beverage vendors making brisk business.

An even more telling feature was the complete absence of nose masks while many congregated in their merrymaking.

Some who spoke to the Graphic Online were of the view that if political rallies as witnessed in the just ended 2020 electioneering did not contribute to rising Covid-19 cases per the accounts of the Ghana Health Service, it would be disingenuous for anyone to suggest beach patronage could cause a spike. Reveller Thomas said it won’t make sense.

A fried yam vendor, Madam Elizabeth for her part said that the pandemic had drained all her resources, putting her family finances under stress, hence her decision to resume her vending business when she noticed that people had started patronising the facility.