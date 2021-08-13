Six persons have died of the coronavirus within a month at the Suntreso Government Hospital in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The Medical Superintendent at the hospital, Dr Agyarko Poku, who spoke to class news’ Elisha Adarkwah said several critical cases are being recorded.

He expressed happiness that the vaccines are ready for vaccination commencing today.

Commenting on the vaccination exercise taking place at the hospital, today, Friday, 13 August 2021, Dr Poku noted that the aged are fully participating in the exercise than the youth.

He said: “The covid-19 situation is under control, we are not saying it is all over, we are still getting cases.

“Although the number of cases we are getting is coming down, some of them come in critical conditions. Over the past month, we’ve lost six people so the battle is still on…”

He advised the residents of the Kumasi metropolis to wear their facemask, wash their hands and observe all the protocols.

Touching on the vaccines, Dr Poku said: “The vaccines are here, staff and workers are ready and we are hoping people will come. This morning we vaccinated about 100 and we hope that by the time we end around 5:00 pm, we’ll get a lot of people…”