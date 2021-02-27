The Savelugu Hospital, which was closed down due to covid-19 infection among hospital staff, would resume full service on Monday, March 1, 2021.

This follows the successful fumigation of the facility.

The decision was reached at a review meeting held on 26th February, 2021 to deliberate on modalities to resume full service delivery.

Present at the meeting were the Deputy Director Clinical Care, the Deputy Director Public Health, the Municipal Director of Health, Hospital Management, Unit Heads and Covid-19 Team Leaders.

It would be recalled that the Savelugu Hospital was closed to the public on February 22, 2021 after 64 staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The hospital service was limited to the emergency and paternity department.

A release by the hospital said almost all staff, who tested positive, have already done the 14-day isolation and are therefore no longer infectious.

The statement added that the backlog of samples at the laboratory have also been cleared.

It noted that the hospital environment is currently very safe for patients to seek healthcare.

The release also admonished clients to adhere to the laid down safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Savelugu, Abdulai Iddrisu Wunbenkpang, has donated

GHC 5,000.00 to support the Covid-19 activities.