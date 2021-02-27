The Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has bemoaned the recent suicide incidents among some officers of the Ghana Police Service.

He said the incidents have necessitated the need to build a sustainable mental health system to promote the health and well-being of the officers.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh said this will be done while improving their core mandate of ensuring peace, safety and security in the country.

Speaking at the commissioning of a conference hall for the Central Regional Police Command, the IGP intimated it had become necessary to mainstream training in mental health at all levels of police training institutions.

He explained that the police administration was working closely with the Ghana Psychology Association to build the mental health capacity of personnel to overcome emotional domestic and job-related issues.

The IGP explained that such issues have the tendency to trigger suicide among some officers.

“I urge all commanders to engage personnel under their command on regular basis to address their concerns in a timely and appropriate manner before they get out of hand,” he said.

He charged personnel of the service to play critical roles in addressing this emerging suicidal trend among personnel.

The IGP also touched on another matter: The recent clash between a sergeant of the Ghana Armed Forces and police personnel at Eyifua in Cape Coast in which the military man was assaulted.

He said the unfortunate occurrence left much to be desired. He was hopeful that the police administration and the Chief of Defence Staff would iron out the issues and avoid a recurrence of it.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh entreated the police personnel to bear in mind that the military and the police are all working towards a common goal to consolidate peace and security in the country.

The IGP revealed the committee that was set up to look into the disturbance had submitted its report and recommendations which are being considered for implementation.

“I urge you to go about your routine duties with diligence and commitment while a lasting solution to the problem is being reviewed in earnest,” he said.

He praised the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong and Paul Manly Awini, the immediate past regional commander and all past regional commanders for their visionary role which has ensured the completion of the conference facility.