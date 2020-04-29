Rolider Ghana Limited has donated GH¢20,000.00 to the Ayawaso West Municipal towards Covid-19.

The Operations Manager for the Company, Mr Avi Cohen, made the presentation on behalf of the Company.

Mr Cohen said he and his Company are making the donation to the Assembly because they want their donation to go directly to the needy.

“In total we have donated about GH¢100,000.00 to the communities in which we operate. This money is to support the budget of the Assembly towards acquisition of essentials for Covid-19 and to support needy families,” he said.

Hon. Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah, Municipal Chief Executive for the area, expressed her shock and appreciation for the donation.

She thanked Mr Cohen on behalf of the Assembly and residents of Ayawaso West and pledged the support of the Assembly to Rolider Ghana Limited.

The Municipal Coordinating Director, Joshua Asihene, also expressed his appreciation for the donation.