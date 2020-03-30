Founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Francis Antwi, popularly known as Rev. Obofour and some members of the church and Cash TV Foundation have donated GH¢100,000.00 to the Tema General Hospital.

The hospital also received sanitisers, tissue, beds, Veronica buckets, gloves among other items worth over GH¢50,000.00 to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Rev. Obofour in the company of aspiring candidate for Kpone-Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, told the facility of the need to have all hands on deck including churches in the COVID-19 fight.

Medical Director of the facility, Dr Richard Anthony, expressed gratitude and promised to put the donation to good use.

Branded cars to campaign against the contagious virus

The church has also branded and dedicated 20 cars to propagate the impact of COVID-19 on society and how Ghanaians can stay safe.

Inscriptions such as ‘Come together and let’s drive coronavirus away from Ghana’ and ‘Coronavirus is real, stay protected’ among other dos and don’ts are embossed on the vehicles.

Some 12 health facilities are to benefit from this project

In all, 12 health facilities including Tema General Hospital, Kpone Health Centre and other facilities in selected regions will benefit from the gesture.

Pastors to join the fight

Rev. Obofour believes the fight against Coronavirus is not for the president alone, but all pastors must play their role to ensure Ghana is safe again.

According to him, without this it will be impossible to carry out vigorous religious activities as churches in the country are noted for.

He cautioned against violating rules which are aimed at preventing contracting and possible spread of the virus.

“Obedience is better than sacrifice. God loves obedient children and we must have this in mind,” he said.

Kpone Health Centre

At the health centre, Rev. Obofour made a cash donation of GH¢ 10,000.00 and items needed in the COVID-19 fight such as sanitiser, gloves among other things.

The residents were also given nose masks, gloves among other items. Stuff given out at Kpone could be valued at about GH¢20,000.00.

Management of the facility was more than grateful for the donation.

In an interview, Obofour encouraged Ghanaians to abide by precautionary measures in helping reduce the number of possible infections.

Social distancing

Aspiring New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for the area, Hopeson Adorye, was happy his relationship with Obofour was benefiting the community as residents were given gloves and nose masks.

Overwhelmed by anxious residents, he believes it is a sign of good things to come and will add to his political fortunes.

Mr Adorye was, however, worried residents refused to heed to calls when it comes to social distancing and he had to abandon attempts to distribute rice and oil to them as part of preparation for the lockdown.