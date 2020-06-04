Communications Director for the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), George Ayisi, has asked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop the propaganda about the monies spent by the state during the three-week lockdown period.

Mr Ayisi has urged opposition members with issues regarding the expenses to hold their horses and wait for the parliament’s Budget Planning Committee report.

He has condemned the actions of members of the opposition who are jumping the gun and accusing the government of financial misappropriation of monies spent.

He made the assertion in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Thursday.

Cassiel Ato Forson should wait for the Gender Ministry to present its account before the Budget Planning and Reporting Committee of which he is a member before accusing the Gender Ministry of misappropriating funds allocated to it, he noted.

The Minority Caucus of Parliament has petitioned the Auditor General’s Department to conduct a special audit into how the ¢280.3 million, allocated for relief items during the lockdown period was spent by government.

The petition which was jointly signed by the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson and the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka indicated that the audit will clear the allegations and justify how the funds were utilised.