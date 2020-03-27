The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has begun the disinfection exercise in markets aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Friday’s exercise follows a similar one the Accra Metropolitan Assembly carried out in about 137 markets in Greater Accra region to improve hygienic conditions.

The disinfection is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in partnership with Zoomlion and support from the Ghana Armed Forces.

About 1,000 personnel from Zoomlion have been deployed to carry out the spraying and about 500 military personnel on the ground to monitor the process.

The disinfection exercise is being carried out in the principal streets of Kumasi and various markets in the region.

Meanwhile, the markets have been closed and expected to be reopened on Saturday for normal business to continue.

