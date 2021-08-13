Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has joined the COVID-19 awareness campaign.

This was after his near-death experience after being infected with the deadly virus.

The APC leader was battling for his life and had to be put on life support for survival.

Weeks in hospital, Mr Ayariga has now recovered and is urging all Ghanaians to observe all the COVID-19 protocols.

“I am very grateful to GOD for my life. Covid is no respecter of persons. Wear your nose mask, wash your hands and stay safe,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Below is his post: