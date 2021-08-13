Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Friday, August 13, 2021 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Friday, August 13, 2021 August 13, 2021 7:34 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Badwam on Adom TV (12-8-21) Premotobre Kasee on Adom TV (12-8-21) Minority Demands Abrogation of $570M Tema Motorway Contract - Adom TV (12-8-21) Agokansie - Adom TV News (12-8-21) Caring For The Heart- Badwam Afisem on Adom TV (12-8-21) Father of Sandra Asiedu wants investigation intensified to arrest perpetrator- Adom TV News(12-8-21) Apesokubi Chief wants JHS converted into model school - Adom TV News (12-8-21) NYA urges youth to embrace agribusiness as noble profession - Adom TV News (12-8-21)