A video of church members praying in tongues to quench fire has gone viral on social media.

Members belonging to the MFM Lagos Region 1 branch were having a service when they sensed a building burning nearby.

They came out to see how the flames were consuming the structure and decided to intervene from the realm of the spirit.

At the time the video was taken, no Fire Service trucks, personnel, or equipment were in sight which made it seem as though they had not been alerted or they were taking too long to arrive at the scene.

Unfortunately, the video was only 30 seconds long and it is unclear whether the ‘spiritual intervention’ actually yielded results in real time.

Video of prayer warriors blowing tongues over burning building heats up reactions Credit: @ameyaw112

Although most people found the video ridiculous, a gentleman with the Twitter handle @ApatiraTaiwo was in support of the act.

“If you don’t understand what something does, don’t underestimate until you do…Do you know the power of prayer, do you know how many things a hazard can destroy even?” he said.

