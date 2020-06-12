It has emerged that some people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in parliament have refused to stay away from the House.

This follows earlier reports that two Members of Parliament (MPs) and 13 parliamentary staff had tested positive for the virus. The reports were refuted by Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo.

Fast forward, the Majority Leader, speaking on the Floor of Parliament on Friday, disclosed that the COVID-19 team was frustrated as MPs, staff and some journalists, who had tested positive, were defying orders to stay away.

He cautioned the infected persons to stop visiting the House.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has assured that confidentiality of medical records remains of extreme paramount importance, hence urged the said patients to avail themselves.

Listen to the audio attached above: