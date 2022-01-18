Data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reveals that the country’s Covid-19 related death is on the rise.

Analysis conducted by MyJoyOnline.com shows that four more individuals have died; bringing the death toll to 1,347 as of January 11.

As of January 10, the GHS had recorded 1,343 deaths.

In its latest update, the Service noted that there has been a drop in active cases. The active cases currently stand at 8,103; as against 9,020 cases in its previous update.

According to GHS, a total of 417 new cases have been recorded. These cases were reported from nine regions and the Kotoka International Airport.

Forty-four out of the total Covid-19 cases are considered severe. Also, 12 individuals who have fallen prey to the virus are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the GHS has revealed that 144,481 individuals have been discharged from various health institutions after showing signs of recovery since the emergence of the virus in March 2020.

Again, the Service has noted that as of January 17, a total of 9,342,953 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered.

The vaccination exercise forms part of the government’s measures to attain herd immunity.