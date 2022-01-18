It is all joy when a student completes school regardless of the level of education. It is considered an essential phase in the lives of individuals, thus, each certificate bagged is celebrated.

However, in the case of one Kwame Anokye Amoabeng, it was a great delight to share that he and his wife have both graduated from the University of Ghana with a Master’s Degree in Medical Physics.

Known on Twitter as @fuji_nero, the proud husband celebrated the achievement chalked by his young family.

“My wife and I graduated today @UG with a master’s degree in Medical Physics. Congratulations to us,” his caption read.

The husband is said to have graduated first in his class with his wife coming second.

The post, since Friday, January 14 has gained 3,582 likes, 605 Retweets and 93 Quote Tweets

Other tweethearts have been inspired by the story of the sweethearts and hope to accomplish the same or similar achievement.