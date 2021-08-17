Deaths associated with the Covid-19 pandemic are on the rise, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

As of August 12, the number of deaths recorded stood at 930.

The Service in its latest update further noted that 6,004 active cases and 522 new cases have been recorded.

Out of the total active cases, 114 are said to be severe while 60 others are in critical condition.

The total confirmed cases by the GHS currently stands at 111,232. About 104,298 people, who fell victim to the virus, have recovered, and have since been discharged from various health facilities.

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate on Monday, August 16, began the next phase of vaccination in the capital city.

These districts are the Accra Metropolitan, Ablekuma Central, Okaikoi North and Ga South, Kpone Katamanso, Tema Metropolitan and Adentan Municipality.

The Service will be using the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine for this phase of vaccination and expects to vaccinate 100,000 people at the end of the exercise slated for August 20.

Persons who have received AstraZeneca and Sputnik vaccines have been advised not to partake in this immunisation exercise.