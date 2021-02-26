Ghana’s active Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have seen a slight decline, according to an update on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website.

The number of active cases, which stood at 6,614 as of February 20, 2021, has decreased to 6,404 on February 21, 2021; out of which 88 were severe and 29 critical.

The country has also recorded 428 new cases bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 81,673.

The update from GHS indicated that four more people have died, increasing the death toll to 588.

It also said the number of persons who have recovered/discharged from the disease is now 74, 681.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest case count of 46,587 followed by Ashanti Region with 14,195, Western and Eastern having 4,981 and 3,613 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Savanna Region has recorded the lowest case count of 72 infections.

Greater Accra Region – 46,587

Ashanti Region – 14,195

Western Region – 4,981

Eastern Region – 3,613

Central Region – 2,870

Volta Region – 1,652

Northern Region – 1,131

Bono East Region – 1,099

Upper East Region – 1,093

Bono Region – 958

Western North Region – 797

Ahafo Region – 663

Upper West Region – 377

Oti Region – 272

North East Region – 98

Savannah Region – 72