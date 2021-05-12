Four more people have succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

In its latest update, the Service indicated that the country’s death toll currently stands at 783.

As of May 8, new and active cases reported nationwide were 40 and 1,519 respectively.

This brings the number of total confirmed cases to 93,085.

Also, a total of 90,783 Ghanaians, after their recovery, have been discharged from the Covid-19 health facilities.

Meanwhile, 23 Covid patients are in severe conditions with seven others being critical.

Reports from the Kotoka International Airport reveal that 1,665 returnees have tested positive for Covid-19.

However, 1,453 out of the total have recovered and been discharged.

According to the GHS’ website, 852,047 Ghanaians have been inoculated in the ongoing vaccination exercise to curb the spread of the virus.

The Greater Accra Region remains the largest hotspot for contracting the novel coronavirus disease.

Regional Breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 51,271; Ashanti Region – 15,542; Western Region – 5,856; Eastern Region – 4,188; Central Region – 3,425 Volta Region – 2,469; Northern Region – 1,654; Bono East Region – 1,434; Bono Region – 1,398; Upper East Region – 1,319; Western North Region – 876; Ahafo Region – 714; Upper West Region – 499; Oti Region – 424; North East Region – 228; Savannah Region – 123.