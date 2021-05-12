The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, has appealed to Ghanaians to be measured in their expectations of the Akufo-Addo-led administration due to the devastating effects of Covid-19 on the world economy.

Her comment is in response to agitations by a section of the public who are demanding better governance from the ruling NPP government under the hashtag, #FixTheCountry.

Speaking at the 2nd Public Relations Summit in Accra, Frema Opare said the government ought to be commended for its handling of the pandemic and called on the public to support in building Ghana together.

“I want to appeal to the public that our expectations in a Covid-19 environment, should be very measured because you only have to turn on the TV, and you will see the devastation that Covid-19 has brought to even developed countries.

“We are part of a global community, so we are not insulated. I think Ghana has done very well with the way we have dealt with the crisis and the way we have supported our citizens at all levels,” she stated.

Frema Opare also charged government communicators at various state institutions to step up their information dissemination to enable the public to appreciate the achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration over the past four years.

The Chief of Staff also reiterated the government’s commitment to providing Communication Vans for the Information Services Department to step up its public education activities to propagate government programmes. The budget for procuring the vans was approved by Cabinet before the 2020 elections.

On his part, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was unhappy about how some Ministers and heads of state institutions feel reluctant to release information to their respective Public Relations Officers (PRO’s) for dissemination to the general public.

He therfore pleaded with the Office of the Chief of Staff to whip all Ministers and heads of institutions in line to open up with information to enable PROs obtain adequate information for dissemination to the Ghanaian populace