The senior national football team, the Black Stars will play Morocco and Ivory Coast in an international friendly game next month.

This comes after the 2022 World Cup qualifiers were postponed by Caf due to the Covid-19.

The qualifiers were scheduled to kick in June but will now take place in September.

To keep the team in shape, the Black Stars will travel to Morocco to play the Atlas Lions of Morocco in a friendly game and later host Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

READ ALSO

Black Stars Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor is expected to name his squad for the games today.

The friendly matches are meant to replace the FIFA World Cup qualifiers that were postponed last week by Caf.

Ghana was scheduled to engage Ethiopia and South Africa in two FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Cape Coast and Johannesburg respectively.