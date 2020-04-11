Chief of Gbetseli, Nii Teye Kojo Sune (I), as part of efforts to mitigate the plight of the vulnerable in the face of the lockdown, has donated bags of rice, sanitisers and an undisclosed amount of cash to some 150 aged persons in his community.

The items worth about GH¢10,000.00 are expected to go a long way to help the elderly in his community as the lockdown remains in effect.

Beneficiaries of food items donation from Nii Teye Kojo Sune (I), Chief of Gbetseli

The gesture, according to the chief, is a way of extending support to some of the affected members of society.

With the support of the Christian and Muslim communities, we are donating to the aged. The pandemic is having a toll on us all, especially the aged, hence this gesture, he said.

Nii Sune believes the government alone cannot shoulder the responsibilities of providing for all vulnerable persons during the lockdown.

I want to use this opportunity to ask individuals who can help to play their role in supporting the vulnerable in society because we are not in normal times, he pleaded.

He further encouraged residents to stay indoors, and adhere to precautionary measures as a means to avoid contraction and further spread of the virus.

Gbetseli, located within the Kpone-Katamanso municipality, is one of the affected areas in the partial lockdown implemented by the government to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the country.