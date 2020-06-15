Four cell inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at Asamankese in the Eastern Region.

The Lower West Akyem Municipal Health Director, Dr Samuel Boateng, has confirmed news of the infections to Joy News’ Edwin Kofi Siaw.

According to him, they were confirmed positive after their samples were taken when health officials embarked on a disinfection of the Asamankese police station a few weeks ago.

All the cases, he said, are asymptotic with all infected persons being quarantined in the female cell.

The Municipality recorded its first case in April this year after a 34-year-old woman was confirmed positive at Pabi, a suburb of Asamankese.

She has since recovered and has been discharged.