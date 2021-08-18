The Environmental Health Officers Alliance Ghana (EHOAG) says it has suspended the burial of all persons who will die of Covid-19 in the country.

The suspension, according to the group, takes effect from today, August 18, 2021.

According to the group, this is due to the government’s refusal to provide them with the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and logistics to discharge their duties.

A statement, signed by the National President, Yaw Akwaa Lartey, lamented they were exempted from all training and workshops organised by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service in all 16 Regions.

The Association has since cautioned all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) not to victimise its members within the period.

“EHOA-GH wants to caution all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and any other person in the MMDAs who will try to victimise any of our members on all COVID- 19 Burials contrary to Article 191 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana will have the full forces of the Association descending on such a person without any fear or favour,” part of the statement urged.

However, the group has assured members to remain calm as they engage the government on their demands.