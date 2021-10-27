The monthly disinfection of the country’s airports is helping to build resilience in the control of the Covid-19 disease, a Vector Control Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, King Jonas Wonder, has underscored.

He said the disinfection operation complements all other measures put in place by the central government in the fight against the virus.

Mr Wonder was speaking to the media on the sidelines of this month’s disinfection exercise at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

The exercise was simultaneously carried out the same day at Tamale and Kumasi Airports in the Northern and Ashanti Regions respectively.

According to him, the monthly disinfection of the country’s airports would continue till the virus was completely eradicated.

He indicated the airport disinfection has even become more necessary “as we draw closer to the festive season where a number of people would return home from foreign countries.”

“One is uncertain what they may be carrying into the country. That is why it is important to keep up with the exercise of disinfecting the spaces of airports. As we are working on KIA, the remaining airports across the country are also being worked on,” he said.

Mr Wonder said his outfit was working to ensure a virus-free working environment for staff members of the country’s airports as well as travelers and the general public at large.

Though there has been a fall in Ghana’s Covid cases recently, the Vector Control officer said that was not a reason to halt the exercise.

…rather we spurred on as a company to do more to complement the government’s efforts in the curbing of Covid in the country,” he noted.

“It is true that the continuous disinfection is the reason for the reduction of the cases in the country. We will, therefore, continue till we record zero cases,” he assured.

The exercise saw Zoomlion sprayers disinfect the arrival and departure halls of Terminals 1, 2 and 3. They also carefully disinfected washrooms, open spaces both within and outside the airport’s environment.

Door handles, touchable surfaces, the floors among other gadgets were equally disinfected.

In this regard, Mr Wonder urged the general public to continue observing the Covid protocols.