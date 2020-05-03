Classic Ladies Club has donated assorted items to the Nsawam Female Prison to help support them as the nation battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The President of the Club, Nana Konadu, said the motive was to ensure that the inmates at the prison get enough food and items for their upkeep.

The items donated included bags of rice, sugar, gari, sanitary pads, nose masks, cooking oil, toiletries, veronica buckets and hand sanitisers.

The others were drinks, corn dough and other essential materials for use by the inmates.

Receiving the items on behalf of the inmates, the Officer in-Charge of Inmates Aftercare and Criminal Records at the Nsawam Female Prison, DSP Victoria Serwaa Kyere, commended the group for the support.

DSP Kyere told Adom News in an interview that as a way to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, visitors are not allowed to see and interact with the inmates.

She explained that measures have been put in place to help prevent inmates from contracting the disease by ensuring that inmates wear nose mask all the time and observe all the protocols associated with it.

DSP Kyere called for more support, especially thermometer gun for use in this COVID-19 era.

On her part, the Vice President of Classic Ladies Club, Tina McCarthy, called on Ghanaians to observe all the protocols to help win the fight against the deadly virus.